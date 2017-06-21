Rihanna Just Broke The Internet By Showing Nipples In New Video

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured image via

Rihanna has sent the internet into meltdown after showing her nipples in her new video.

The singer has shown that she really doesn’t give a s#*t after flashing her nipples in the video ‘Wild Thoughts’ with DJ Khaled.

Understandably, it sent the internet into complete meltdown. What a legend she is. She genuinely couldn’t care less.

It comes directly after a journalist body shamed her and called her fat, but now that journalist will certainly be eating their words. It was a somewhat rash decision to say that in the first place, but to say that to Rihanna?? Bad move.

What a badass she really is.

For another awesome story, have a look here!