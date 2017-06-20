VIDEO: SeaWorld Orlando’s ‘Kraken Unleashed’ Virtual Reality Roller Coaster Looks Awesome

SeaWorld Parks / Orlando Sentinel

Since the famous Cyclone ride opened on the 26th June 1927, roller coasters have been ever so popular in amusement parks across the globe. From Alton Towers and Thorpe Park in the United Kingdom, to various personas of Universal Studios and Disneyland around the world; they’re one of the more approachable adrenaline rushes that most people enjoy.

The speed, twisting turns and other surprises you encounter when first sitting on a roller coaster all add to the excitement and thrill. But SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida, have added another dimension to their ‘Kraken Unleashed’ ride; virtual reality.

The video above shows riders with their headsets on, whilst they move up and down the tracks and through the depths of the ocean. Virtual reality has made massive leaps over the past few years, being released with the Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Play Station 4 console. The next evolutionary step is adding it roller coasters. Galactica at Alton Towers is under maintenance due to adding the virtual reality aspect to the previously named ‘Air’.

