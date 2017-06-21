Home / Sport / THC FC: Pot-Themed Football Players – Past And Present

THC FC: Pot-Themed Football Players – Past And Present

By on 21st June 2017
Have you ever dreamed of a team of football players picked solely for their connections to cannabis? Well, a list has been compiled of footballers that can be linked (however loosely) to weed. You’re welcome. 

The ‘Tetrahydrocannabinol Football Club’ is completely fictitious.  So these footballers aren’t on this list because their foot work brings grown men to tears. All that’s required to make the team is having a name that sounds relates to, weed. Incidentally, weed brings grown men to tears too sometimes.

So here they are in 4-4-2 formation:

Goalkeeper:

Edwin Ganja Sar (Van der Sar)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Edwin van der Sar celebrates after Ji-Sung Park of Manchester United scores the first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Edwin van der Sar

Besides the obvious pun potential, Van Der Sar is literally high. 6’6″ to be precise. Plus he’s Dutch… Dutch coffee shops? Tenuous? No doubt. But it works.

Right back: 

Mauricio Rizla (Isla) 

mauricio-isla

We’re putting Mauricio on rolling duty. Nothing like a half-time joint with the lads. In fact, it might even beat cracking open a cold one.

Centre back:

John ‘Stoned’ Stones

johnstoned

It wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to believe that Stones had been secretly getting stoned with the rebellious Raheem Sterling before the game. It would explain Stones’s cock-ups on the pitch. Of course, it could just be standard human error. But that would be boring.

Centre Back:

Fabio ‘Cannabis’ Cannavaro

Fabio_Cannavaro_Napoli_1990copy

Cannavaro once had someone inject him with a legal cardiac drug to help him de-stress before playing in a UEFA Cup Final. Maybe it’s time he tries the herbal alternative.
That’s weed.
I’m talking about weed.

Left Back:

John Arne Reefer (Riise)

riisereefer

Rumour has it that the force of his free-kicks for Liverpool lit 1 million joints all over the globe. It’s wonderful how sports can unite the human race.

Right Wing:

Michael Chronic-Daily (Krohn-Dehli)

SEVILLE, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Michael Krohn-Dehli of Sevilla FC controls the ball during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on August 30, 2015 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Okay, so for those of you who aren’t down with the kids, this one is a reference to Dr Dre’s albums The Chronic and 2001. You’ll have probably heard Smoke Weed Everyday. It guides teenagers on the path to rebellion.
Of course, this name also earns Krohn-Deli the THC captaincy. We can only hope he appreciates it.

Centre Midfield:

Blaise ‘Blazed’ Matuidi

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Blaise Matuidi of PSG runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, second leg match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at Stamford Bridge on March 11, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It’s not likely that Matuidi’s parents were anticipating his acceptance onto this team. But what matters is that he’s found his place in the world. Well, we’ve found it for him. And we couldn’t be happier. May Blaise stay forever blazed.

Centre Midfield:

Toke (Koke)

koketoke

Koke rhymes with ‘okay’, so this pun is visual rather than oral. But a pun is a pun, and all puns are beautiful.

Left Wing:

Diego ‘Marijuana’ Maradona

BAS 01 - BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 20/04/07.- Foto de marzo de 2007 del ex jugador de Diego Armando Maradona mientras observa un partido de f˙tbol, desde su palco en el estadio de la Bombonera, en Buenos Aires. Seg˙n dijo el mÈdico personal de Maradona, Alfredo Cahe, el ex futbolista "est· tomando conciencia de la gravedad de su cuadro" y que "la semana prÛxima ser· derivado a una clÌnica psiqui·trica" para completar su tratamiento. Maradona se encuentra ingresado desde el viernes pasado en el sanatorio De los Arcos, de Buenos Aires, por una recaÌda tras sufrir una hepatitis tÛxica abguda por el consumo de alcohol que lo mantuvo internado durante 13 dÌas en otro centro asistencial. EFE/CÈzaro De Luca

El Diego is known for enjoying Cohiba cigars. So surely he wouldn’t mind smoking something he can actually inhale. Then again, maybe the ‘Hand of God’ should be kept free of the devil’s lettuce. Although Diego isn’t exactly saintly. Seems like cocaine and ephedrine are more his style.

Centre Forward:

Roberto ‘Baggie’ Baggio

5 Jul 1994: Roberto Baggio of Italy celebrates scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup Finals 1994 second round match against Nigeria played at the Foxboro Stadium, in Boston, Massachusetts. Italy won the match 2-1 after extra-time. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

Apparently Baggio (aka ‘The Divine Ponytail’) is a convert to Buddhism. Maybe after a few baggios of weed he could be moving onto Rastafarianism.

Centre Forward:

Filippo ‘Zippo’ Inzaghi

pipeinzaghi

It’s worth noting that Inzahgi was given the nickname Pippo after an Italian cartoon character. Which just happens to be a perfect amalgamation of pipe and zippo.

Manager:

Dank High-kaard, otherwise known as Frank Rijkaard

Image result for frank rijkaard

Rijkaard pips Mark Hughes (aka Sparky) and Gary Skunk (Monk) to the post. And that’s due to the fact that he’s a native of Amsterdam, the cannabis capital of the world.

Substitutes:

David de Gear, Hash-ley Cole, Winston Weed, Nathan Baked, Rigobert Bong, Gianluca Gram-shotter, Chris Blunt, Kevin Zoot-man, Nigel Reo-Toker, Marijuana Fellaini, Yasuhito Endo, Marc Stoner-mars, Gabriel Ag-bun-the-draw, Wayne Doobie

It’s sad knowing these players will probably never unite for a match. It would be interesting to see them all play high. From a scientific view point, of course. 

