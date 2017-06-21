THC FC: Pot-Themed Football Players – Past And Present

Have you ever dreamed of a team of football players picked solely for their connections to cannabis? Well, a list has been compiled of footballers that can be linked (however loosely) to weed. You’re welcome.
The ‘Tetrahydrocannabinol Football Club’ is completely fictitious. So these footballers aren’t on this list because their foot work brings grown men to tears. All that’s required to make the team is having a name that sounds relates to, weed. Incidentally, weed brings grown men to tears too sometimes.
So here they are in 4-4-2 formation:
Goalkeeper:
Edwin Ganja Sar (Van der Sar)
Besides the obvious pun potential, Van Der Sar is literally high. 6’6″ to be precise. Plus he’s Dutch… Dutch coffee shops? Tenuous? No doubt. But it works.
Right back:
Mauricio Rizla (Isla)
We’re putting Mauricio on rolling duty. Nothing like a half-time joint with the lads. In fact, it might even beat cracking open a cold one.
Centre back:
John ‘Stoned’ Stones
It wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to believe that Stones had been secretly getting stoned with the rebellious Raheem Sterling before the game. It would explain Stones’s cock-ups on the pitch. Of course, it could just be standard human error. But that would be boring.
Centre Back:
Fabio ‘Cannabis’ Cannavaro
Cannavaro once had someone inject him with a legal cardiac drug to help him de-stress before playing in a UEFA Cup Final. Maybe it’s time he tries the herbal alternative.
That’s weed.
I’m talking about weed.
Left Back:
John Arne Reefer (Riise)
Rumour has it that the force of his free-kicks for Liverpool lit 1 million joints all over the globe. It’s wonderful how sports can unite the human race.
Right Wing:
Michael Chronic-Daily (Krohn-Dehli)
Okay, so for those of you who aren’t down with the kids, this one is a reference to Dr Dre’s albums The Chronic and 2001. You’ll have probably heard Smoke Weed Everyday. It guides teenagers on the path to rebellion.
Of course, this name also earns Krohn-Deli the THC captaincy. We can only hope he appreciates it.
Centre Midfield:
Blaise ‘Blazed’ Matuidi
It’s not likely that Matuidi’s parents were anticipating his acceptance onto this team. But what matters is that he’s found his place in the world. Well, we’ve found it for him. And we couldn’t be happier. May Blaise stay forever blazed.
Centre Midfield:
Toke (Koke)
Koke rhymes with ‘okay’, so this pun is visual rather than oral. But a pun is a pun, and all puns are beautiful.
Left Wing:
Diego ‘Marijuana’ Maradona
El Diego is known for enjoying Cohiba cigars. So surely he wouldn’t mind smoking something he can actually inhale. Then again, maybe the ‘Hand of God’ should be kept free of the devil’s lettuce. Although Diego isn’t exactly saintly. Seems like cocaine and ephedrine are more his style.
Centre Forward:
Roberto ‘Baggie’ Baggio
Apparently Baggio (aka ‘The Divine Ponytail’) is a convert to Buddhism. Maybe after a few baggios of weed he could be moving onto Rastafarianism.
Centre Forward:
Filippo ‘Zippo’ Inzaghi
It’s worth noting that Inzahgi was given the nickname Pippo after an Italian cartoon character. Which just happens to be a perfect amalgamation of pipe and zippo.
Manager:
Dank High-kaard, otherwise known as Frank Rijkaard
Rijkaard pips Mark Hughes (aka Sparky) and Gary Skunk (Monk) to the post. And that’s due to the fact that he’s a native of Amsterdam, the cannabis capital of the world.
Substitutes:
David de Gear, Hash-ley Cole, Winston Weed, Nathan Baked, Rigobert Bong, Gianluca Gram-shotter, Chris Blunt, Kevin Zoot-man, Nigel Reo-Toker, Marijuana Fellaini, Yasuhito Endo, Marc Stoner-mars, Gabriel Ag-bun-the-draw, Wayne Doobie
It’s sad knowing these players will probably never unite for a match. It would be interesting to see them all play high. From a scientific view point, of course.
