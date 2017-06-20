WATCH: Urban Explorers Almost Get Wrecked While Climbing London Crane

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

You’ve all seen videos like this. You’ve seen videos that are filmed on really wide-angled action cameras, from a first-person perspective, and usually from an unfathomable altitude above the sanctity of the ground. If you like videos that you make your palms clammy, you’ll love these guys.

I think all of us have a general understanding of the laws behind private property and whatnot. There are all sorts of liabilities and consequences for what these guys are doing, however, it’s impossible not to be entertained while watching these two goons running around without a care in the world. You have to give huge props to the huge balls on them to be quite honest. Firstly, they’re climbing at ungodly heights without a single ounce of fear in their bodies. Secondly, look at all of the authorities! To be honest it seems like an impractical use of resources for the police department, but they weren’t messing around.

If you’re interested in sweating while sitting, DyingLlama is a channel on YouTube that puts out all types of urban exploration content just like this. They are also on Instagram where they post dope images from their destinations (@dyingllama). Show them some love.