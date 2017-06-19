Check Out The Style Of These Skateboarders Taking Over The Fashion World

They're pretty rad.

We’ve all seen skateboarders zoom past us in town, but have you ever stopped to appreciate their style? If not, you had better start, because it could be the next big thing.

The fashions once popular only amongst the skateboarding community are rapidly gaining popularity.

Vogue magazine, a bible of fashion, ran an editorial dedicated to ‘skate week’ in 2016, and the sport now has its own category on their website. It would certainly seem they approve, but be careful of stepping on the wrong toes – the magazine came under heavy criticism from skating website COMPLEX, who released an article ridiculing Vogue’s comments.

One standout is Ben Nordberg, a skater who has effortlessly made the transition into fashion having signed with IMG models. How Instagram is a work of art; a combination of headshots and trick videos, with Cara Delavigne making a cameo, he would seem to be living the dream.

Another is Sean Pablo, credited for having catalysed the fashion world’s increased interest in the sport. The occasion in question was his appearance in Supreme’s first full-length video, Cherry. Often wearing converse, this guy has divided opinion on the length (or lack thereof) of his shorts and painted nails.

Eric Koston’s shoe designs for Nike, which include the Zoom Eric Koston QS and Hyperfeel Koston 3 QS, are only a part of Koston’s style merit. He is sponsored by a host of companies including Fourstar,[2] Diamond, Supreme, and Oakley. Whilst his Instagram may not scream high fashion, his style in undeniable.

The jury is seemingly split among skateboarders as to whether fashion and skateboarding can ever truly align, with Austyn Gillette accusing fellow skater Ben Nordberg as having let the fashion world take over him. On the other hand, Eric Koston admits that fashion is an inherent feature of skateboarding, telling Vogue “Even the skateboarder who portrays this image of not caring about how he looks—in a way that’s him caring about how he looks!”.

So, if ‘skate style’ peaks your interest you’re in good company, and there’s plenty of inspiration out there.

