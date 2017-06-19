WATCH: This Amazing Supercut Of All The Deaths From Game Of Thrones

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

“Valar Morghoulis,” or for those who don’t watch the show, “ All men must die.” That phrase goes perfectly well for this epic video of every single death in the show’s history. 150,966 in fact.

https://youtu.be/oGwjm6Ax24E

The Game of Thrones has been known for the dragons, the love affairs, and more importantly the deaths. In the show’s entirety there isn’t anything more widely known then a character’s death. Whether it be a supporting role or even someone you thought that would be a main character for the show, the show has its way of making sure someone that someone being killed is the staple tradition for an episode.

From half of the Stark’s being murdered to only one last pure Targaryen to be alive, there has been countless amounts of decease to occur; maybe that;s why the Whitewalker army is so large… Nonetheless the HBO phenomenon numb the pain for their fans as it is just expected for a death to occur.

In this 21 minute video, the creators of this video have single-handedly gone through every episode and compile every 150,000+ death. The benefit of re-watching the whole series is great but imagine all the hours put into a short video. That is a true Game of Thrones fan right there.

With a few weeks left before the season 7 premiere, this takes place as a memory and a shout out to all the actors and actresses that has given their life (figuratively) for the betterment for this show. You guys are the real MVP *cheers*

