Candy Controversy: Skittles Draws Backlash For Their LGBT Campaign

As far as advertising campaigns go, Skittles is giving Pepsi a run for their money.

The candy conglomerate recently unveiled this year’s LGBTQ+ Pride campaign, which sees the rainbow-colored skittles turned white as a show of reverence to the Pride rainbow flag.

Along with the change in coloring, Skittles promised donations for the LGBTQ+ community and released this slogan: “Only one rainbow matters this pride. Give the rainbow, taste the rainbow. All the lentils are white in celebration of Pride. Enjoy the mystery mix.”

Unsurprisingly, Skittles has received ridicule for this all-white campaign, with hundreds of customers and social media-users proclaiming the colorless candies as “white pride skittles.”

Got them white power skittles pic.twitter.com/mMx7KnRMT4 — B O N Z I (@BonziDotEXE) May 13, 2017

Skittles shows everyone is equal. …by making a bag of white skittles… 😶 https://t.co/7BRv17ECuU — Benjamin YoungSavage (@benjancewicz) March 31, 2017

While many of the tweets are meant in jest, some have taken this campaign more seriously, claiming that the company’s display is a dangerous example of whitewashing and racism.

Skittles went and pissed me off with this poorly veiled white supremacist pride candy shit. — Grain (@Waquinoa) March 31, 2017

Still, others understood Skittles’ original intent and praised the candy for temporarily giving up its rainbow.

I love #Skittles for giving up its rainbow for #PrideMonth2017 but the black & white packet makes me want to colour it in! #Packaging pic.twitter.com/G3TL1qCTkY — MrsBudd (@p46k) June 1, 2017

Despite this positivity, it’s hard to ignore the absurdity of the situation. As one Twitter-user points out, “the jokes write themselves.”

I dont think skittles thought through the LGBT pride campaign.. Releasing all white sweets during "pride".. The jokes write themselves — Pink Thunder (@AltFfore) June 1, 2017

