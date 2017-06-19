Snoop Dogg Is Back With Another Instalment Of Plizzanet Earth

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Snoop Dogg’s narration is always the best. His commentary on videos like UFC compilations, Planet Snoop, the glory that was Snoopavision are proof.

Now, he’s back with some more fresh commentary in his newest video of Plizzanet Earth. This time, he narrates an iguana running from a horde of snakes.

Some iconic lines include:

“See snakes can’t do that since they ain’t got hands.”

“Snakes are straight assholes.”

You can watch the video here:

If you want more Snoop narration, then you should watch his video of a crocodile vs some otters.