Coulrophobiacs, you’ve been warned. On June 9th, a teaser trailer was posted on YouTube for Behind the Sightings, a documentary-style film set to explore the creepy clown-craze that swept the nation in 2016.

Produced by Tommy Vlahopoulos, the movie’s plot is the documentation of two filmmakers, husband and wife Todd and Jessica Smith from Raleigh in North Carolina, who attempt to discover the truth behind the sudden and disturbing outbreak of clowns.

Last year, the clowns became known to lurk innocent neighborhoods, lure children into the woods with money, simply stare at citizens from far away, approach cars in stopped traffic, and worse–some even tried to cause serious harm, such as robberies and kidnappings.

In Behind the Sightings, the filmmakers discover the real sinister truth behind the phenomenon, and it’s not just some guiltless scheme. These clowns may indeed be–killer.

Viewers of the trailer are comparing the film to The Blair Witch Project because of its design and content.

“Clowns have traditionally been associated with slapstick style performance, comedy, or mime, but there has always been a dark side to a clown,” said Vlahopoulos. “This is not fake news. Behind the Sightings centers around the terrifying clown sightings that shook the world last year, and an eager couple swept up in all the phenomenon. This is a very newsworthy subject, especially with all the continuous clown sightings.”

The film is set to release in October of 2017, shortly after the remake of Stephen King’s original IT. Talk about a creepy Halloween-season.

Behind the Sightings is produced by Tommy Vlahopoulos and Tom Sulkowski; written by Norman Alston and Tony H. Cadwell; directed by Tony H. Cadwell; distributed by Tommy V Productions.

No (good) clowns were harmed in the making of this film. Sigh.

