By on 15th June 2017
On June 2nd, Vogue magazine released an issue featuring 19-year-old model, Halima Aden, the first black hijabi to be featured on the cover of any of Vogue’s magazines.

It’s being said that this cover was an attempt to move past the backlash the company received after featuring model, Gigi Hadid, on the March 2017 cover of Vogue Arabia, the middle eastern edition of Vogue launched in October 2016. When readers saw a white American model on the cover of a magazine meant to feature Arab models, it translated into bad publicity for the company.

 

The editorial, which is called “All Eyes on Halima,” displays the model in outfits by Dior and Max Mara. Though the public was quick to question Vogue’s intentions, there have been positive responses circulating as well. While the magazine’s reasons may remain unclear, it’s important to recognize that there is a non-white, middle eastern model being featured on an American magazine cover. Many of the world’s top Muslim models are white, or light-skinned, which leaves many non-white, Arab or Muslim models unrepresented.

In an interview, Hadid said “Every little girl deserves to see a role model that’s dressed like her.”

 

Aden first gained exposure in the modeling world in November 2016, when she participated in the Miss Minnesota pageant, as the first ever contestant to wear a hijab and burkina. Her presence in the modeling world could open doors for other non-white, Arab or Muslim models. BrandedGirls.com released a list of the fifteen top muslim models in the world, which featured mostly light-skinned women. If this is really the extent to which Muslim and Arab models are being represented, then this issue of Vogue Arabia could potentially change things.

