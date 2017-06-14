Home / Videos / WATCH: This”Stunt Pilot” Flies So Close To The Ground That He Could Have Killed Himself

WATCH: This"Stunt Pilot" Flies So Close To The Ground That He Could Have Killed Himself

14th June 2017
Forget the highway, this guy is on the fast track to heaven.

This pilot flies around in his Pilatus PC-7 Turbo plane using a military technique known as “Nap of the Earth” or N.O.E. With this technique, one stays very close to the ground in hopes of becoming incognito to his or her opposition. However, this dude is using this technique for just plain fun. Of course, you only live once, so why not speed up your appointment with the Grim Reaper. Right?

While this guy is looking for death, another  guy avoided it when a crane collapsed on him.

