Ubisoft Releases Gameplay Footage Of Assassin’s Creed Origins And It Looks Incredible

You read correctly! The next installment for Assassin’s Creed just got its own promo, advertising its release in October of 2017. A video has just been released for the next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Origins.

This is the 10th major installment in this gaming series. A successor to 2015’s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Origins will act as a prequel for the entire series. The game takes place in Ancient Egypt, and follows a character named Bayek, a sheriff, who is trying to keep Egypt from falling into corruption. The creators have also released five minutes of gameplay, providing further information on Bayek’s background.

Developers claim to be “rethinking the brand” and have released the following information about the game: there is greater focus on RPG elements, with elements of historical fiction woven into the game’s plot. For a more personal feeling, rather than a map, in the corner of the screen, there is a small compass; as well, your character is provided a bow and arrow that can be controlled through first-person mode, and a pet eagle to help with overhead surveillance.

Assassin’s Creed Origins will be available in stores October 27th, 2017.