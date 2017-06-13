WATCH: Dancing At Interracial Wedding Surprises Guests!

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

When these lot were invited to this wedding they probably didn’t expect this. The look on their faces is like a mix between confusion and fear. Although dancing is common in all walks of life, doing it with such passion is often reserved for the skilled or the drunk. In this case I imagine a bit of both.

A bit of a culture divide is very evident here! We begin the video with a view on a group of people standing listlessly and looking mighty awkward. Soon after we see why. A group of lads have surrounded the groom and are dancing with him and the groom himself is topless. Not the sight they probably expected to see at the reception. Especially considering most of the those standing around are old and white!

It looks like some of the onlookers are trying to dance along but end up giving up at the end of the video! Give it a quick watch and you’ll see that it’s safe to say that the boys had cracked open many a cold one that night:

The scene is funny to say the least. It reminds me of a story my friends recently told me about being the only 3 white people in a club. They stood around for a bit at first but they quickly got into it and had a great time!

Also, if I was in the groom’s position, I would have done exactly the same. When it’s your wedding, you should definitely do what you want.

