The Legend that Created Hawaiian Pizza Passes On At Age 83

By on 14th June 2017
Sam Panopoulos, the inventor of Hawaiian pizza, passed away last Thursday at age 83. He was a Greek immigrant to Canada in 1954. He opened a couple of restaurants with his brothers. 

In 1962, they added tinned pineapple to their pizza “just for fun”, and that’s when the legend, and catastrophe, was born. Their customers tried and fell in love with it. The pineapple pizza’s popularity brought it to the menu as Hawaiian pizza.

Nowadays, Hawaiian pizza is much more controversial, with pineapple at the eye of the storm. People have taken up adamant positions on either side of the debate, with pineapple on pizza is either a godsend, or an abomination.

The war over pineapple pizza rages on:

Even celebrities have gotten involved:

To the man who changed the world of pizza “just for fun”: Rest In Peace.

