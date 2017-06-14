The Legend that Created Hawaiian Pizza Passes On At Age 83

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Sam Panopoulos, the inventor of Hawaiian pizza, passed away last Thursday at age 83. He was a Greek immigrant to Canada in 1954. He opened a couple of restaurants with his brothers.

In 1962, they added tinned pineapple to their pizza “just for fun”, and that’s when the legend, and catastrophe, was born. Their customers tried and fell in love with it. The pineapple pizza’s popularity brought it to the menu as Hawaiian pizza.

Nowadays, Hawaiian pizza is much more controversial, with pineapple at the eye of the storm. People have taken up adamant positions on either side of the debate, with pineapple on pizza is either a godsend, or an abomination.

The war over pineapple pizza rages on:

PUTTING PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA IS THE ULTIMATE EXPRESSION OF HUMAN FREEDOM IN THE FACE OF UNRELENTING DESPAIR — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) June 10, 2017

When you’re all trying to get the last slice of pizza and then realize it has pineapple on it pic.twitter.com/ngEJO4znqI — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) June 14, 2017

The floor is pineapple on pizza pic.twitter.com/s9vZQEVmpp — zach (@DjJazzyZach) June 13, 2017

YOU JUST CAN’T ACCEPT THE HARD FACTS THAT PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA = THE BEST. — chai (@dolcehuns) June 4, 2017

Even celebrities have gotten involved:

Pineapple does not go on top of pizza….. https://t.co/lhD6aliOV8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2017

I have a pineapple. I have a pizza. And I stand behind this delicious Southwestern Ontario creation. #TeamPineapple @Canada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 24, 2017

To the man who changed the world of pizza “just for fun”: Rest In Peace.

