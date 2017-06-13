Home / News / New Hampshire Pedophile Fugitive Skips Town To Sing Karaoke

New Hampshire Pedophile Fugitive Skips Town To Sing Karaoke

By on 13th June 2017
Featured Image Via

I personally am not a fan of karaoke, but many people in this fine world of ours enjoy the barroom pastime with great delight. Some people will go to great lengths to get on the stage and belt out some “Rocketman” or “Don’t Stop Believing.”

In the case of New Hampshire man, Ronald Duby Jr., he went as far as to risk being sent to prison in order to get his karaoke fix. What happened was that Duby was convicted for sexual assault on a person younger than the age of 13 back in ’95 and has since failed to register as a sex offender.

Image Via

Instead of realizing that his trail was hot, he contacted a karaoke DJ he apparently thought he could trust, DJ Bernie Del Llano. Duby was incorrect in assuming this, as Del Llano prepared to call the police in the event that Duby would actually turn out at the Massachusetts venue he was disc jockeying for.

Image Via

Duby was slapped with a charge of fugitive from justice, so the only song that this amateur, sing along cover artist will be singing now is “Jailhouse Blues.” I can’t help but wonder what the karaoke withdrawals will be like for him behind iron bars.

If you want to read more about people lacking common sense, check this out

Currently studies English with a minor in Writing. He is frequently outdoors, whether it be to hike, fish, shoot hoops, golf, or read and also enjoys playing guitar and traveling (when the funds exist to do so).
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: