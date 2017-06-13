Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Will Be The Longest Episode To Date

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

The overall series is still the shortest it’s ever been though, which is definitely not okay.

Game of Thrones has had viewers hooked since series 1, episode 1, with its’ mix of sex, violence, and cruel heartbreak (I’m still not over the Red Wedding, alright?), and the anticipation for season 7 is as high as it’s ever been.

So, you can imagine the disappointment when the news broke that this up-coming series would be seven episodes long, rather than the usual ten.

Don’t worry though, there will be two episodes episodes running at over 60 minutes long. Showrunner David Benioff told EW: “One will be our longest episode ever – it’s coming in around 90 minutes”.

An hour and a half?! Count me in. This means that the season 7 finale will outrun the season 6 finale ‘The Winds of Winter’ by about twenty minutes!

Sky Atlantic will premiere season 7 of Game of Thrones on 17th July 2017, at 9pm.

