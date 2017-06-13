Man Somehow Avoids Death After Crane Collapses Onto Him

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

The only thing certain in life is death. And man, did this fellow come dangerously close to realizing that. While in the back of a truck the crane above him snaps and falls on top of him!

At face value it certainly looks as if the man is trapped under the metal container. However, viewers have pointed out that in slow motion you can see the man narrowly escape from the back of the truth and avoiding the container from falling on top of him.



Whether or not the fall was in anyway his own fault it is great news that he survived. And hey, it’s pretty crazy stuff to see this gigantic container fall and find out he somehow managed to cheat death.

