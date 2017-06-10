This Company Is Offering A Free Beer For Everyone Who Votes In The Election

199 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

BrewDog founder, James Watt, is promising anyone who shows up to vote a free beer. Thursday because for those lucky people working for Brew Dog it means a cold one, on the company. According to sickchirpse, “Dring the 2015 General Election, 34% of the registered electorate didn’t show up to vote and there are fears that a repeat figure – or worse – could be seen in this election.”

They go on to say, “Basically, all you need to do is take a snap of you outside your polling station on Thursday, then head on down to your local BrewDog with it to claim a free craft beer. If you can’t make it out on Thursday, the offer runs over to Friday too so it could be either a celebratory or commissary drink, depending on how things go.” Which is great for anyone who missed it on Thursday.

A lot of people were doing the same sort of gimmick with different twists, little incentives to keep those poll hands working. Like Banksy offering to print out free posters to whomever votes against the conservative party. Who wouldn’t want an awesomely cool print from Banksy himself?

