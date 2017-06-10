WATCH: New Balance Skateboarding Team Blaze Through Brazil

Images Via: Thrasher

Skateboards are cool. Skateboarding tricks are cooler. But what’s completely, utterly badass is when a whole team of skateboarders shred through the vivacious country of Brazil and film their epic stunts.

Filming superior skateboarding is rising in trend. Something about it is just so mesmerizing, watching the skateboarder become one with their skateboard, not knowing where they’ll land next. The unpredictability is what draws you to it.

The skateboarding team New Balance decided to take to the streets of Brazil. They created a six minute movie called “Solo Brasileiro” (Brazilian Soil), which showcases all of their epic stunts. Check it out here:

Not only does this video inspire you to become a skateboarder, but it may drive you to up your video editing skills. The precision exists not only within the wheels, but within the cinematics.

