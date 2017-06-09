Jerry Seinfeld Brutally Rejects Kesha On Red Carpet

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Watch as Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s attempt at a hug on the red carpet.

The renowned sitcom actor really didn’t fancy getting close to singer Kesha at all as she attempted to hug him just a few days ago. With the eyes of the world on the pair, this must have been hugely embarrassing for Kesha.

Her persistence is perhaps the most awkward thing about it. Like, seriously, what was she thinking? Not once, not twice…well, you get the picture.

Watch how the whole embarrassingly awkward event unfolded for yourself:

Ahhhhh! Horrible. Jerry really couldn’t care less, could he?! She won’t be trying that again anytime soon anyway, and neither will anyone else for that matter!

