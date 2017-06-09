40 Years Of Hip-Hop History In 4 Minutes

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

“You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

In today’s pop culture, Hip-Hop is thriving more than anything. The songs, the rappers, the style brought within it; Hip-Hop is an global sensation. But to understand the roots of it all, you must know the legends. Listen to this mashup as The Hood Internet gives you a crash course on the history of the genre of Hip-Hop.

The mashup video consist of 100 different artists with 150 different tracks that have paved the way for Hip-Hop to reach the pinnacle of pop culture. Not only was it impressive to combine lyrics from different tracks together, but the fact that several decades which had different rap styles and rhythms were combined to make a dope track that you can vibe too, that is art.

From the iconic artists such as 2 Pac, NWA, and Biggie; To the revolutionary legends such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Eminem; All the way to the emerging rappers who are already renowned like Drake and Chance the Rapper, the mashup mega mix is already powerful which just the headlines of names that have tracks in the song.

The most impressive part of the song is that just when you thought when the mashup was enough to excite you, they also created a music video of clips from the original music videos to create one cohesive masterpiece. I’ll leave you with this, those who don’t understand how Hip-Hop rose to power, watch this video. You’ll understand the history in the making of why this genre of music is so popular today.

