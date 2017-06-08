142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

YouTube user and Game of Thrones fanatic Tusserte posted a video showing off his full-blown replication of the Red Keep–home of the series’ King of the Andals and the First Men–made entirely out of Lego pieces.



“I designed this completely from scratch over the past year and a half after carefully studying show footage and behind the scenes clips,” Tusserte says in his YouTube video. “There are around fifteen thousand Lego parts in this set, and I estimate I’ve spent over one hundred hours designing the room in Lego’s digital designer, and then putting it together in real life.”

If you don’t go this far—are you even a true GOT fan?

But Tusserte didn’t just make any room out of Lego pieces. He went in—even as far as re-creating the extremely detailed Iron Throne, using Lego swords, clips, and spears; and the beautiful, stained-glass windows, from bright and transparent Lego pieces. The window-pieces are laminated together and connected to the Red Keep’s wall with adhesives, allowing Tusserte to easily switch them out for different ones. Watch him explain how at 0:50 of his video.

Along with the windows, Tusserte can alter any other part of his creation by switching out pieces to match whatever version, from whatever season, of the Red Keep.

HBO will air Season 7 on July 16th. So in anticipation of the release, Tusserte evidently used his time wisely.

Now that the world knows how dedicated of a fan he is, will Tusserte keep his piece? Destroy it? Sell it? If we’re talking prices, on average, a Lego piece costs 10.4 cents. Multiply that by 15,000 and—dude—you can make a hunk of cash.

Tusserte, you put out some impressive work. But think about how many Lego pieces he must’ve stepped on—ouch.

Watch the trailer for Season 7 here.