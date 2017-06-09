Indie Band The XX To Launch Photo Mag “It Could Be Love”

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

7Currently in the middle of their I See You tour, indie band The xx has announced the upcoming launch of a collaborative photo publication with photographer Alasdair McLellan. This photo mag is sure to draw photography lovers’ attention!

The photo mag’s first issue commemorates the band’s trip to Mafta, Texas, and the collaboration could not be more perfect. The xx have a sweet, dreamy, and simplistic sound, which really fits well with McLellan’s photography.

According to Business of Fashion, McLellan is able to show sincerity in his subjects through natural lighting and truly capture the essence of the model(s) with his minimalist style. McLellan has worked with The xx before on their music videos “On Hold” and “Say Something Loving.” In the past, McLellan worked on campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Supreme, Calvin Klein and Topshop. He has also done work for i-D, Vogue and GQ Style.

Frequency of the periodical’s publication is unknown at this point, but the first issue launched June 7. A few of McLellan’s photos for the publication have been posted on his Instagram (see below). If you have an eye for gorgeous photography and natural art that tells a story, definitely check out It Could Be Love. A picture may be worth a thousand words, but McLellan’s works convey more—and not just words, but music, as well.

Oh, and be sure to check out The xx, too! The indie band has just announced their lineup for their Night+Day festival in Iceland.

