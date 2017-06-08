Could Marijuana Be A Potential Cure For Cancer?

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

It seems the more research that is done on the effects of marijuana, the more positives that are found. A recent study even discovered that it could boost chemotherapy treatments in cancer patients! So why isn’t this drug legal yet?

The new findings come from a study done by Dr. Wai Liu at the University of London. He and his team have concluded that cannabinoids – the chemical compounds found in cannabis – may positively affect cancer treatments. The chemicals, namely THC and CBD, may increase the efficiency of chemotherapy cancer-cell killing.

The abstract of the research clarifies:

“In addition to the well-known palliative effects of cannabinoids on some cancer-associated symptoms, a large body of evidence shows that these molecules can decrease tumor growth in animal models of cancer. They do so by modulating key cell signaling pathways involved in the control of cancer cell proliferation and survival. In addition, cannabinoids inhibit angiogenesis and decrease metastasis in various tumor types in laboratory animals.”

While that may seem like overwhelming medical jargon, it’s actually a fairly easy-to-understand process. Essentially, taking cannabinoids post-chemotherapy treatments will help with the nausea many patients experience. Further, the cannabis chemicals will help in the reduction of new tumor cell growth as well as tumor feeding blood vessels.

Drawbacks?

However, one caveat of this marijuana-to-treat-cancer approach proved that using it before chemo had no positive effects. Smoking marijuana also showed evidence of being less productive. The new type of therapy only succeeds if the cannabinoids are highly concentrated and potent. Unfortunately, this research hasn’t even been conducted on humans yet, only animals thus far. But, the study provided much strong evidence that this treatment could soon be possible for humans. It could even aid those patients with glioblastoma – the most aggressive of brain cancers.

Hopefully with a little more time and research, professionals will be able to use this exceedingly helpful drug to ensure cancer patient survival.

