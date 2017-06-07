Home / Sport / WATCH: Skater Mark Gonzales Promotes Clothing Line for Supreme X In New Video

By on 7th June 2017
Spring is in full bloom, which means we can expect to start seeing more changes with the warm weather. More dogs in parks, skaters reclaiming the streets for themselves, and of course, new lines of clothing to accommodate the Summer months.

Professional skateboarder, Mark Gonzales, has recently collaborated with skate magazine, Thrasher, to promote a new clothing line for the skateboarding/clothing brand, Supreme. In order to advertise Supreme’s Spring 2017 line, Thrasher has made a three and a half minute video, with some of their skaters. The video is called “Blaze Up Your Spliff,” and it features Gonzales, and several other skaters, demonstrating their moves. In addition to Gonzales, the video also includes, among others, professional skaters, Genesis Evans, Sean Pablo, Rowan Zorilla, Brian Anderson and Ben Kadow. Click here to see the full video.

(Dog lovers: skip to minute 2:18 in the video to see a black poodle barking at a passing skater.)

Gonzales — or “The Gonz,” as many of his fans know him — has been skating professionally since the mid eighties. He has been working with Thrasher magazine since 1984, when he appeared on the cover of their November issue. Aside from skateboarding, Gonzales is also an artist, poet, and actor. He’s made appearances in four movies and has written a few books of poetry. Some of the hoodies in the collection even display Gonzales’ poetry.

