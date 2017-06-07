VIDEO: Jupiter’s Clouds And Cyclones Make For Spectacular Viewing

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

With Tim Peakes recent expedition to the International Space Station and both classic & modern science fiction films giving an insight into the world beyond ours, everyone has dreamed at some point about travelling up into the stars. Now, with these stunning pictures recently captured of Jupiter, you’ll be wondering more and more.

Back in August 2011, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) launched a probe called Juno, named after the wife in Greek and Roman Mythology of the God of Sky and Thunder Jupiter (which the planet is christened after). In July 2016, Juno finally reached the fifth planet away from the Sun (which is made entirely of gas), where it has begun a polar orbit before ending the mission in 2018.

Since beginning the polar orbit, the pictures the probe has taken have been nothing short of mesmerising, like Vincent Van Gough’s painting of The Starry Night:

Sean Doran (Twitter: @_TheSeaning) has elegantly orchestrated some of the released images into a wonderful 360° rotation video of the largest planet in the solar system, displaying in full how the clouds and cyclones shroud Jupiter in all its glory. See for yourself below:

Alongside taking some mind blowing images, here is an overview of Juno’s entire exploration from Sarah Loff;

“Early science results from NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter portray the largest planet in our solar system as a complex, gigantic, turbulent world, with Earth-sized polar cyclones, plunging storm systems that travel deep into the heart of the gas giant, and a mammoth, lumpy magnetic field that may indicate it was generated closer to the planet’s surface than previously thought.”

