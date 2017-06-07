VIDEO: City Street Explodes Leaving Massive Crater

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

A surprising twist to an afternoon stroll: walking through an explosion doesn’t usually make the script for a walk through the neighbourhood.

After being out of service for 37 years, an underground pipe burst in Ukraine’s capitol, leaving windows shattered and cars covered in dirt.

Neighbourhood surveillance cameras captured the moment the pipe erupted.

The explosion was the result of officials testing the pipeline. According to the Daily Mail, the high-pressure pipeline was used to bring scalding hot water to Kiev housing complexes. The water sent through to test the pipeline was cold, fortunately. The blast sent water and debris flying through the air, leaving a massive 6 square-meter crater.



According to WatsupEurope.com, “Public energy company ‘Kyivenergo’ reported that the testing of the pipe was planned and the pipe rupture was not foreseeable.”

In the video, several people are seen witnessing the ground bubble up and spray a geyser-like burst into the sky, followed by a stream of mud and rock through the street, but no one was injured.

