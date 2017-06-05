213 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Travis Rice drops down one of the dreamiest lines ever in the beautiful British Columbia snow.

After a historical snow season where Rice released his highly-anticipated Fourth Phase film, he has now taken his love to new heights. Rice shows off the amazing landscape as he chased down some late-season snow with CMH Heli at Galena Lodge.

While shooting for a new film, Travis took the opportunity to equip his Karma Grip Extension Cable to capture a new line he’s coined, “Hydro Dojo.”

Just have a look at his mesmerising journey:

Incredible scenes. What a life he lives! The way he glides through the snow is simply stunning. Effortless. His unparalleled ability to tame wild lines is incredible, and this video proves just how good he is.

