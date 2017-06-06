WATCH: New HBO Show ‘The Deuce’ From ‘The Wire’ Creator!

Images Credit: IndieWire

This could be the new hit show of this year! David Simon’s series stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal in a crime drama playing out to the backdrop of the rising porn industry of 70s New York.

What a premise right? Here’s the new awesome teaser for the show:

What did you think? Lots of James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal is always a plus in my book! This looks set to be a fantastic show with everything a popular series in the 21st Century needs. Scantily-clad women, violence, crime and big city lights all being helmed by HBO. These guys are leading the golden-age of television at the moment with their programmes.

10th September is the date this show will drop and that’s way too far in the future. So, the buzz around the trailer is a bit light at the moment but I think with time people will be ready for another great addition to the TV world. They’re definitely giving us a lot with this one!

