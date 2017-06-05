Doctors Advise Women To Stop Putting Wasp Nests Up Vaginas

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Are you one of those people who like trying out miracle cures?

Definitely don’t try this one.

I’ve heard a lot about miracle cures but this one is the weirdest in my opinion. Nowadays, many women are trying the miracle solution of putting wasps’ nests up their vaginas to strengthen their muscles.

People believe this new technique can tighten the vagina, cure urinary infections, get rid of bad odors and improve sex.

The miracle product is called oak gall. It forms when a wasp lays its eggs in tree’s leaf buds so that the larvae can develop inside. This ultimately causes the deformity in the tree known as an oak gall.

Sellers are claiming the oak gall can tighten the vagina if ground into paste and applied to the area. However, there is no scientific evidence behind these claims.

Doctor’s Advice

Recently, Canadian gynaecologist Jen Gunter has been encouraging women not to buy and use these products. He said this product is just as dangerous as other so-called traditional vaginal practices.

He said drying the vaginal mucosa increases the risk of abrasions during sex and destroys the protective mucous layer. It can also reduce good bacteria, cause pain during sex, and increase the risk of HIV transmission.

Honestly speaking, it sounds like a pretty scary practice to me!

“Here’s a pro-tip, if something burns when you apply it to the vagina it is generally bad for the vagina,” Gunter said.

Pretty freaky, right? I definitely will not be trying this out anytime soon. Also, who came up with this crazy idea, anyway? I always figured it’s better to stay 10 miles away from wasp’s nests. Guess I’m still right.

