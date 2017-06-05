VIDEO: Celebrity Filled Promo For Illegal Civilization Skate Film “IC3”

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

The promo for Illegal Civ 3 is finally here! This rowdy and prolific West Coat Skate Crew has finally shared the promo for their 3rd skate film installment, “IC3”.

The video is packed with ludicrous antics such as jumping out of an airplane, taking shit to security guards, dancing, blunt smoking, and of course plenty of skating. Throw in the plentiful amount of celebrity cameos (Jonah Hill, Li Wayne, Tyler, the Creator to name a few) and this film can certainly be the collective’s wildest yet!

To add onto the film’s hype, it will be premiering on VICELAND “very soon” according to the website. Opening on such a big program will certainly heighten the buzz of fans who have been patiently waiting for the long over due film!

