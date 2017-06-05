Home / Music / VIDEO: Gorillaz Fan Is Too Blazed To Sing When Invited On Stage

By on 5th June 2017
When you go to a concert, be it Justin Bieber or Linkin Park, one of your dreams is probably for that artist to invite you up on stage.

Well, one girl’s dream came true when she was invited up on stage at Gorillaz’s concert. However, she was blazed the hell up.

Gorillaz was performing in Brooklyn’s Rough Trade branch, and did what any normal band would do before they perform their classic hit. They pulled a fan on stage to sing it with them. After they did however, they realized that the fan they picked was a little too chill. She even asked Damon Albarn: “What should I do? I’m tripping balls right now.” Check it out:

Thankfully, she looked like she managed pretty well, aside from her glasses almost falling off her face. But hey, could you have done better if you were that blazed up?

