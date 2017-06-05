Couple Honors Harambe With Replica Wedding Cake

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

On the 1 year anniversary of Harambe’s death a couple chose to honor him with a replica wedding cake!

May 28th, 2016 was a sad day for many people across the world. Incase you were unaware, Harambe was a gorilla killed by a zoo worker after a young boy fell into his habitat. The incident was subject of much media attention, criticism, and internet memes.

1 year later and people are still honoring the fallen hero. On their wedding day a bride surprised the groom with a wedding cake inspired by the gorilla. It has a phenomenal amount of detail, including the child that fell into the habitat and the gorilla’s lifespan.

It’s great to see Harambe still being remembered. Best of luck to this couple, who clearly share a terrific sense of humor.

