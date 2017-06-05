Mix Fast Food And Fashion With New McDonald’s Merchandise

Photos: Rakuten

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Show some love to the world’s favourite burger with this fashion-forward Maccies’-merch.

Chicken nuggets are great, but everyone knows that the burger is king. Japanese clothing label BEAMS have teamed up with McDonald’s in order to show us who the real comfort food MVP is: the Big Mac.

This team effort has produced a fresh range of merch for burger-lovers, and is available on Japanese site Rakuten from June 2.

The collection consists of a pocket t-shirt, a tote bag, a triangle purse, a baseball cap and an iPhone 7 case, each adorned with graphic artwork of a Big Mac.

These items are available for purchase for 3,900 Japanese yen each (just under £30!) and even better, they’re all eligible for international shipping!

So, get in there quick! This merch is limited edition, and there are only 300 pieces of each item on offer! If you feel like repping the world’s most iconic hamburger, you know where to go.