This Ex-Convict Turned Hollywood Star Is Selling Donuts And People Are Going Nuts!

By on 5th June 2017

From rags to riches, this now famous ex-convict is baking up something delicious on Santa Monica in Los Angeles, California!

Danny Trejo, most known for his movie series Machete, has welcomed the newest addition to his food business: donuts. That’s right! Customers and fans can get some crazy, interesting and delicious donuts at Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts. While he has two other restaurants geared towards Mexican food, he’s bringing something sweet to the table and we are definitely not mad at him! These sweet treats sold out in just one day!

Dive into donuts like the Nacho Cheese Donut…

Image may contain: food

…Or the maple pig! Bacon on a donut? Uhmm, yaaass!

Image may contain: food
 Mr. Trejo himself enjoying one of his baked goods on National Donut Day!
Image may contain: one or more people

And get this: In honor of his movie series Machete, Trejo is taking pre-orders for his machete shaped donuts!

Visit the website to take a look at the entire menu, or go in person at:

6785 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, California, CA 90038

Do yourself a favour and grab some of these heaven sent donuts. Like, NOW!

