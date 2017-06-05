This Ex-Convict Turned Hollywood Star Is Selling Donuts And People Are Going Nuts!

Picture from outside, Trejo's Coffee and Donuts Facebook

From rags to riches, this now famous ex-convict is baking up something delicious on Santa Monica in Los Angeles, California!

Danny Trejo, most known for his movie series Machete, has welcomed the newest addition to his food business: donuts. That’s right! Customers and fans can get some crazy, interesting and delicious donuts at Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts. While he has two other restaurants geared towards Mexican food, he’s bringing something sweet to the table and we are definitely not mad at him! These sweet treats sold out in just one day!

Dive into donuts like the Nacho Cheese Donut…

…Or the maple pig! Bacon on a donut? Uhmm, yaaass!

Visit the website to take a look at the entire menu, or go in person at:

6785 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, California, CA 90038

Do yourself a favour and grab some of these heaven sent donuts. Like, NOW!