French Tennis Player Is Banned From French Open After Repeatedly Trying To Kiss A Reporter

21-year-old tennis player Maxime Hamou pushes things too far during an interview.

As reporter Maly Thomas interviews him, he reaches around her shoulders and kisses her head an neck repeatedly. She tries to duck out of the way, but he keeps pulling her back in. At the end of the video, you can see her trying to him off of her.

Thomas says to Huffington Post France, “If I hadn’t been live on air, I would have punched him.”

His actions earned him a ban from the French Open.

