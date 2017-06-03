Underground Factory In China Found Distributing Fake Budweiser Beer

So apparently alcohol in China is pretty cheap, and now we know (at least one of the reasons) why. Authorities discovered an underground factory mass-producing fake cans of beer.
The factory produced thousands of fake cans of Budweiser a day to distribute to nightclubs and bars around the country. Authorities conducted a raid on the place on May 5th. According to them, the factory produced about 600,000 boxes a month.
Three video clips making rounds on WeChat show the factory’s unsanitary environment. In the first clip, several women fill recycled beer cans before placing them on a conveyor belt. Then, the second clip shows the process of a canning machine. Finally, in the third clip, authorities discover the factory and large amounts of beer cans awaiting distribution.
In an interview with a Chinese news source, Budweiser said it will be seeking legal action.
See the insane bust for yourself:
