The First Ever Solar Panel Tree Has Been Planeted In Europe

The eTree does not produce oxygen, but that is not the only thing about it that will leave you breathless. With all of the features included in the eTree, such as a charging port for cell phones and electric bikes, free WiFi, a water fountain, and it also acts as a street lamp after the sun sets, you might be asking yourself, what can’t this artificial tree do?

What began as a project with the planting of these solar powered trees in Israel by the start-up company, Sol-Logic, has now blossomed into the eTree being planted in ten non-European cities. The tree has most recently been rooted in the town of Nevers, France.

Sol-Logic has expressed a desire to really branch out (get it?) and have their product appear in cities across the globe. The possibility of future eTree locations has been floated in the United States, China, and even Kazakhstan. The French-Israeli company’s plan of planting these trees in order build on the idea of “smart cities” seems like a wonderfully tasteful way of fusing technology into ecology.

While the tree resembles some of the blocky ones you might find in The Legend of Zelda, minus the panels, it sells for a cool $100,000, so it more than likely won’t be sitting next to your Christmas tree this year. I also wouldn’t recommend hugging one of these things if you happen to see one; unless of course you would like a cold, metallic embrace. Boy howdy, are these things efficient though. Why don’t you see for yourself in the the video below?

