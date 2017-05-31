‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Hints At New Virtual Reality Spin-Off!

Featured Image Via: AMC

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Something to look out for, Breaking Bad fans!

If you haven’t watched Breaking Bad, then you’re missing out. It tales the tale of run-down Chemistry teacher, Walter White who is in dire need of money. After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, he decides to throw caution to the wind and become a meth dealer.

Breaking Bad creator, Vince Gillagan, mentioned a new spin-off for the series whilst guest starring at Las Vegas’s Data Matters conference.

This will be a ‘virtual reality experience’ (not a game) set in the world of Walter White and lasting for 30-40 minutes. I mean, Gillagan doesn’t exactly give much away… this could be anything!

Don’t get too excited though. The creator stated that the project was not yet under way so no launch dates have been arranged for the foreseeable future. We’ll just have to wait until more details are revealed!

If you’re struggling to wait that long, why don’t you check out, Better Call Saul on Netflix, an AMC prequel whose ratings are pretty high up there!

For another Netflix show to binge-watch over the summer, we recommend this new thriller!

Leave a comment

comments