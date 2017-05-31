Wasabi Roots Are The New Hair Loss Remedy

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

That’s right, but I’m not talking about the spicy green paste. The light green root vegetable contains two ingredients that will put a mop on your head: isosaponarin and 6-MITC. Perhaps this is what has been keeping Donald Trump’s fleecy mane from falling off.

Don’t go rubbing the green pasty stuff on your scalp, or even one of the wasabi roots. And don’t pile a bunch of the paste into your mouth because it doesn’t work like that. The green root shavings have to be applied directly to the scalp.

Kinin, one of the largest wasabi manufacturers in the world claims that this remedy is effective. It could be a selling strategy, but I’m sure there’s some dudes out there who rub this stuff daily and have seen results. However I’m sure they all end up looking like the Cabbage Patch Kids logo.

In other Japanese news, check out these skateboarders shredding temples.