Snoop Dogg’s New Animated Video, “Mount Kushmore” Pokes Fun At President Donald Trump

Snoop Dogg’s new album, released in May 19, 2017 features a song called “Mount Kushmore”. This new album features a hit song known as “Mount Kushmore”, which sounds like a combination of Zapp and Roger and Tupac’s “California Love”. Snoop Dogg and his gang go back to their roots of making music by creating a song that has an old school 1990’s vibe to it.

Snoop created a humorous animated music video for the new song. The video pokes fun at Donald Trump as he disapproves of the upgraded Mount Rushmore. The video features rap legends such as; Method Man, Redman, and B-Real from Cypress Hill as they sing a song about smoking kush. Snoop Dogg wants to prove that at age 46 he is still one of the legends of rap music and is continues to make songs.

The clip begins with Donald Trump and his bodyguard standing at the memorial site such as Mount Rushmore. The bodyguard tells Trump that he found a chicken bone, used condoms, and a pair of hoop earrings on the ground. Trump glances at the hoop earrings and then the camera pans in the direction of Mount Rushmore. Except Mount Rushmore is not carved in the image of the past presidents, but instead the faces are remodeled as Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Redman, and B-Real.

Trump responds to his bodyguard by saying, “This is really not going to do”. Trump is not satisfied with the upgrade of Mount Rushmore. Then the video continues with Snoop and his crew riding up mountains in R.V.s and smoking some kush. There are moments in the video where women with big butts and breasts are twerking and there are fighting ninjas too. The video doesn’t necessarily have a meaning but the overall animation is very creative.

Check out the “Mount Kushmore” music video: