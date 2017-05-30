Mobile or Console: Which Gaming Device Will Win the Future?

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

What’s the Future of Gaming: Mobile Vs. Console

Mobile gaming has been steadily on the rise since the inception of the smartphone. It’s a no-brainer that as technology for mobile devices gets better, so do the games that are made for it. This has led some to believe that with new mobile technologies on the rise, coupled by the unprecedented growth of mobile gaming, this could eventually be the death of consoles. But, come now, let’s be serious, before mobile has a chance of outshining our favorite consoles, app developers need to start focusing on creating better games.

The reality is that there’s only a handful of games truly worth playing in the mobile sector. The vast majority of iOS and Android games are mind-numbing, repetitive and aren’t worth playing more than once. Of course, consoles have their fair share of lemons, too. Still, ask a true gamer on which device they’d prefer to play and you might be surprised to find that they enjoy both.

So, why is there even a debate over which form of gaming will dominate in the years to come? The simple reason is that both markets have a number of pros and cons. Let’s take a closer look:

Mobile Gaming Vs. Console Gaming

Cost – Hands down, mobile wins this battle. Mobile gaming is way more cost effect than consoles. For starters, most people already own a smartphone. Secondly, most games are free and offer players options, such as watching in-game video ads, to obtain extra or premium content at no cost. Plus, many paid games cost less than $5. When you compare this to the hundreds of dollars you’ll need to drop just to purchase a console (which, unlike a smartphone, is primarily used for gaming) and then add the fee of games that cost an average of $50 a pop each or higher, there’s honestly no competition between the two. The mobile community is more inclusive.

Convenience – No surprises here, mobile wins this round, too. The sheer convenience of mobile gaming is one of the main reasons why it has become so popular. It lets you play games on the go. Whether you’re at home, work, school, commuting, or in the can, mobile gaming can go with you anywhere. Consoles…not so much.

Graphics – In terms of graphics, mobile simply can’t touch the power of consoles. Yes, mobile technology is improving all the time and, yes, phones with larger screens like the LG V20 can offer a higher quality gaming experience. That said, no matter how much graphics and speed may improve on a smartphone, the fact of the matter is that a phone is unlikely to match the powerful life-like graphics accompanying a gaming experience that comes from a console connected to a big screen TV with surround sound.

Social – Compared to mobile (and not including PC gaming) consoles rule the multiplayer arena. For the most part, mobile gaming is a solitary activity. Sure you can challenge fellow players to beat your high scores or post a gaming update on social media, but beyond going physically hunting for Pokémon together (which is so summer 2016), community gaming is pretty limited. Console’s, on the other hand, give players the opportunity of seamlessly enjoying both in-person multiplayer and online multiplayer games.

Innovation – Both mobile and consoles are equally strong on this front. Improved augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and holograms could revolutionize the mobile gaming industry in the future. As for consoles, these devices have been making ground-breaking achievements for years. Now, unique innovations include advancements like Nintendo’s Switch, the Japanese company’s latest major home “hybrid” video console. The Switch’s main unit can be inserted into a docking station to connect to the TV or it can be used like a tablet computer via its LCD touchscreen.

The bottom line, there will be room for both gaming markets in the future. Each one offers a unique gaming experience that is arguably unmatched by the other.