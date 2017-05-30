Psycho Mum Of MMA Fighter Slaps Son In The Face After He Loses Fight!

199 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Crazy mother of MMA Fighter Victor Kichigan, 22, spotted slapping her son across the face. This followed on from him getting absolutely demolished in a fight, seemingly resulting in him deserving a slap.

You can’t help but wonder what helps to shape an MMA fighter. These guys are tough, strong and ruthless. You would probably assume that maybe they have some super-macho fathers who pushed them into fighting and encouraged their intense masculinity. But this woman definitely wears the trousers and obviously enforces her son’s fighting success…albeit slightly aggressively.

Jesus, that was a brutal beatdown at FNG. Grigoriy Kichigin got his ass kicked, and then his mom slapped the shit out of him afterwards. pic.twitter.com/TJgWyGKDx8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) 25 May 2017

Victor had just lost to Ruslan Yamanbae in Russia. During the fight, Victor can be seen being thrown around and absolutely ruined. He looks to be suffering a lot and his mother is not impressed. He basically got his a** kicked in front of everyone and clearly from the perspective of his mum, basically made a complete joke of himself. Bit harsh if you ask me, but I guess tough love is still love!

For more insane updates, read HERE about how psychaedlic mushrooms have now been dubbed the ‘safest recreational drug’!