Real RoboCops Are Now Part Of The Dubai Police Force

Are you obsessed with the RoboCop movies?
Well then, you’re in for a treat! The idea of a fully autonomous robotic policeman has now become a reality in Dubai.
However, I’m not sure what to think about this Teletubby-esque robot. Sure, it looks cute and positively huggable, but I was imagining a more tough and fierce RoboCop.
RoboCop Dubai, you’ve seriously let my hopes down in the badass hero sector.
So proud of our Brigd. Khalid Al Razooqi – one of the most advanced #tech leaders of #Dubai #RoboCop @DubaiPoliceHQ pic.twitter.com/U3gLCNHpBS
— حسن سجواني (@HSajwanization) 22 May 2017
Dubai Police have nicknamed the robotic cop “RoboCop” after the 1980’s action movie, but it seems more domestic in my opinion.
People can use the Robocop to pay fines, report crimes and transmit messages to the nearest police station. It can also give directions and compliment people.
That’s pretty nice but far below my standards of actually fighting with villains.
Furthermore, it can also scan a person’s face from 100 feet away and read their facial expression. Depending on the person’s mood, it can then look happy or sad. I’m sure kids will adore this feature, but with regards to actual law enforcement, it doesn’t appear to be useful.
Nevertheless, it can also use facial recognition software to recognise criminals. But come on, I highly doubt anyone guilty of a murder will be interacting with a RoboCop right after getting rid of the body.
This first RoboCop is just the beginning. Dubai hopes to eventually make its police force 25 percent robot.
“We are looking to make everything smart in Dubai Police,”Brigadier-General Khalid Nasser Al Razzouqi, director-general of Smart Services at Dubai Police, told the Gulf News. “By 2030, we will have the first smart police station which won’t require human employees,”
Although I truly enjoy this idea of an actual RoboCop roaming the malls of Dubai, I want to see more action. This guy just seems too cute to be true.
If you think Dubai’s RoboCop needs improvements, check out this robot vacuum cleaner that spreads dog shit all over a guy’s house!
