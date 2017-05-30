Real RoboCops Are Now Part Of The Dubai Police Force

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Are you obsessed with the RoboCop movies?

Well then, you’re in for a treat! The idea of a fully autonomous robotic policeman has now become a reality in Dubai.

However, I’m not sure what to think about this Teletubby-esque robot. Sure, it looks cute and positively huggable, but I was imagining a more tough and fierce RoboCop.

RoboCop Dubai, you’ve seriously let my hopes down in the badass hero sector.

So proud of our Brigd. Khalid Al Razooqi – one of the most advanced #tech leaders of #Dubai #RoboCop @DubaiPoliceHQ pic.twitter.com/U3gLCNHpBS — حسن سجواني (@HSajwanization) 22 May 2017

Dubai Police have nicknamed the robotic cop “RoboCop” after the 1980’s action movie, but it seems more domestic in my opinion.

People can use the Robocop to pay fines, report crimes and transmit messages to the nearest police station. It can also give directions and compliment people.

That’s pretty nice but far below my standards of actually fighting with villains.