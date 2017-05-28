Psychedelic Mushrooms Just Dubbed Safest Recreational Drug

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Looking for a relatively safe recreational drug with essentially no negative side effects? Then magic mushrooms may be for you.

A recent study has confirmed that shrooms are one of the least dangerous drugs (in the recreational category) that you can take. The Global Drug Survey – the world’s biggest annual drug survey – conducted the research. They received answers about drug-related questions from 120,00 respondents. The survey asked questions regarding the presence of negative side effects, patterns of drug use, and kinds of substances people consume.

Of the 12,000 people (from 50 countries) who stated that they had done mushrooms in 2016, only 0.2% reported they sought medical care. This percentage is five times lower than coke, MDMA, and LSD.

A consultant addiction psychiatrist and founder of the Global Drug Survey, Adam Winstock, had this to say about magic mushrooms:

“Magic mushrooms are one of the safest drugs in the world. Death from toxicity is almost unheard of with poisoning with more dangerous fungi being a much greater risk in terms of serious harms.”

So essentially, one of the only risks of taking psychedelic mushrooms is doing the wrong type of shroom and thereby poisoning oneself.

Of the 28,000 people who said they had tried mushrooms at least once in their lives, 81.7% responded that they had enjoyed a “moderate psychedelic experience” and an “enhancement of environment and social interactions.”

However, while that consciousness-expanding effect may sound fun, there are a handful of people who have experienced vivid and frightening flashbacks as well as panic attacks. In order to reduce this, Adam advises:

“Plan your trip carefully with a trusted company in a safe place, and always know what mushrooms you are using.”

Here are to psychedelic and happy days in your future.

