Home / Videos / Pro Biker Matt Reyes Shreds Through NYC With Pizza!

Pro Biker Matt Reyes Shreds Through NYC With Pizza!

By on 28th May 2017
Images Via

The NYC bike tour humbly begins, as an idea from  Terry Barentsen’s mind. Simply, it’s a man, a bike, and some pizza speeding down the busy New York streets- taking the dollar slices for a whole new ride.

I hope he didn’t eat that after it touched that bus! Who really cares anyway, right? Pizza in NYC isn’t a rare commodity. The vid shows the amazing trek through traffic in one of the most wonderful cities in the world.

What an interesting perspective- slice to splice. Sharing the most favorite pizzas is an interesting way experience the pie.

Hello, I'm Karla! I like nature and I dabble in drawing and painting. I also enjoy horror movies and video games. I aspire to be a freelance writer so this is a wonderful opportunity to do so. I live in New York and go to Stony Brook University for a major in Asian American Studies and minoring in English and Japanese Studies.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: