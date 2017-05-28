Home / Videos / WATCH: Humans Achieve Flawless Flight Finally

WATCH: Humans Achieve Flawless Flight Finally

28th May 2017
There is a new device, The Flyboard Air, which promises to deliver on a huge promise: flight. There have been numerous test flights recently that have inspired many people to open their minds, and their wallets. Although the launch date is not released yet, many people are shocked and amazed by the new board.

The great advantages about this new hoverboard invention are all the practical uses: finally going home from a long night at work, a midnight stroll in mid air, or stumbling back from the bar. If the cops can’t technically catch you, is it still a DUI?

There have been numerous hover board prototypes, like this one here.

