Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine’s “The Defiant Ones” Is Coming To HBO

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

“The Defiant Ones” will give you an inside look at the journey of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s rise to prominence.

It will be a four-part documentary and will also feature commentary from all sorts of starts like Eminem, Will.I.Am, and Snoop Dogg.

July 9 / @HBO / #TheDefiantOnes A post shared by @defiantones on May 11, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Behind music’s most unlikely and successful partnership. @DefiantOnes. July 9. #HBO A post shared by HBO (@hbo) on May 11, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

In the new trailer, Eminem weighs in dubbing Jimmy Iovine and Dr.Dre the “Levitator” and “Innovator”. It also teases at the ridiculously famous cast.

“The Defiant Ones” comes to HBO on July 9th.

You can watch the new trailer here:

If you’re looking for more documentaries, then check out “The Keepers”.