VIDEO: Chris Joslin’s Stellar Entry Into Real Street 2017

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

Check out Chris Joslin destroy a bunch of well-known spots in a minute or less. The dude has got game and maybe he will consider competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics. 2020 is the first time that skateboarding will be a competitive sport in the Olympics. However, he’s adjusting to fatherhood so this sick entry video might be all we get for a while.

He performed some cool tricks in Burbank, CA but was confronted by a school campus guy. The police later showed up and told him to leave. But luckily, they performed their stunt just in time, according to XGames interview.

Lastly, check out these failed skateboarding attempts. It might be too painful to watch.