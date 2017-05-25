New Film Depicts The Life Of History’s Most Sadistic Serial Killer

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Horror meets real-life in this serial killer movie!

Jeffrey Dahmer is a name that should send shivers up your spine. He murdered a tragic 18 men and boys, performing unspeakable acts of cannibalism and necrophilia to their bodies as they lay dying.

Dahmer was eventually sentenced to prison in 1991. He was diagnosed with serious cases of borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder and a psychotic disorder. However, the young man never saw the end of his sentence after being killed by fellow prison mate, Christopher Scarver.

Apparently there’s a graphic novel knocking around called, My Friend Dahmer’. John Backderf is the author, who attended the same high school as Dahmer. This book is to be the basis of the new 2017 film which is soon to be realised. As hard as it is to believe, Dahmer started life as an ordinary boy with an obsession with bones and gruesome experiments. Odd yes, but definitely not a serial killer. So, what changed?

Take a look at graphic novel’s trailer to catch a hint of what to expect.

With Ross Lynch playing the main character, this film is sure worth a watch. Keep a look out in the coming year.

